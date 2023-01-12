See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Simon Yu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simon Yu, MD

Dr. Simon Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Yu works at Prevention & Healing in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prevention & Healing
    10908 Schuetz Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-7802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 12, 2023
Wow ! Saying " Thank You for healing me is not enough . The gratitude for the finest medical care I have ever received is so appreciated . In my mother's words " Dr Yu preformed a miracle ! No need for cancer treatments, cancelled my scheduled spine Surgeries ( fusion of spine & neck & disc replacement ALIF Yes I run now at 61years old zero pain unreal . unbelievable 3 years ago my allergies were so bad was destroying my life . Carried Epi Pen , Asthma inhaler . Iived on benedryl . .Mold , dust , dogs cats , chemicals . You name it my lungs ,ears would close up , I really could not function . Today after being treated by this amazing Doctor I am Free of all allergies . This is nothing short of a true " miracle " as my mother stated . Praise God for this gentleman , the best of the best .
Deborah Taylor — Jan 12, 2023
About Dr. Simon Yu, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235331687
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Simon Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

