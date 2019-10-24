Dr. Amalathas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD
Overview of Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD
Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Amalathas works at
Dr. Amalathas' Office Locations
Amalathas Simona MD22 Ibm Rd Ste 104A, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 463-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amalathas has been treating me for panic attack for 15+ years. She also helped my daughter to get out of her depression with few weeks and made her fit for her freshman year in college. She helped everybody whom I have recommended and who was suffering form different mental diseases. Thank God, I have found this doctor!
About Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1821199498
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
