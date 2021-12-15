Overview

Dr. Simona Meca, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Facultatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Meca works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.