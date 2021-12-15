Dr. Meca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simona Meca, MD
Dr. Simona Meca, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Facultatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Poughkeepsie GI243 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-9410
Fishkill GI969 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 471-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a very respectful doctor and listens to concerns.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Erie County Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Facultatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila
