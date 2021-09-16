Dr. Pick Both has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD
Overview of Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD
Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD.
Life Skillsrockville9318 Gaither Rd Ste 220, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 251-4702
Dominion Hospital2960 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 536-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Over the past 11 years, Dr. Pick has monitored me closely to choose the best medications for my illness, and she has made adjustments as needed. Dr. Pick worked tirelessly on a weekly basis to correct my problem with Dyskinesia. My symptoms are now gone from her excellent medication management and careful monitoring. I would highly recommend Dr. Pick to anyone suffering with Mental Illness. Not only does she have the professional experience and expertise required to help manage and medicate these difficult and complex problems, but also she cares about the welfare of her patients and does her best to help them. I am confident that if her advice is followed Dr. Pick can help you with the Psychological issues that you are facing.
About Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1043246614
Dr. Pick Both accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pick Both has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pick Both has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pick Both on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick Both. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick Both.
