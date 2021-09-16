See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD

Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. 

Dr. Pick Both works at Life Skillsrockville in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pick Both's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Life Skillsrockville
    9318 Gaither Rd Ste 220, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-4702
  2. 2
    Dominion Hospital
    2960 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Falls Church, VA 22044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 536-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Family Psychotherapy
Back Pain
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Family Psychotherapy
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Simona Pick Both, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043246614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pick Both has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pick Both has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pick Both has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pick Both on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick Both. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick Both.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pick Both, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pick Both appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.