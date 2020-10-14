See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD

Neurology
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD

Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Proteasa works at Ny Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Proteasa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ny Methodist Hospital
    263 7th Ave Ste 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 246-8590
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000
  3. 3
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Tension Headache
Head CT Scan
Epilepsy
Tension Headache
Head CT Scan

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831484740
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proteasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proteasa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proteasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proteasa has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proteasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Proteasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proteasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proteasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proteasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

