Overview of Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD

Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Proteasa works at Ny Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.