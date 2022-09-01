Dr. Simona Scumpia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scumpia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simona Scumpia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simona Scumpia, MD
Dr. Simona Scumpia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Carroll Davilla College Of Med and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Scumpia works at
Dr. Scumpia's Office Locations
Austin Thyroid & Endocrinology2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 3-300, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 467-2727
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Scumpia?
If you don’t like a full bloodwork every time you visit your doctor, she’s not the doctor for you. I personally prefer to know everything that is wrong with me. Dr. Scumpia has helped me significantly identifying things like progression of fatty liver, potential thickening of arteries, low testosterone, etc. I wish these were things my GP tested for but alas he doesn’t. Because of her I’ve gotten in better shape and was even able to fix my fatty liver issue. Even though I have no thyroid issues I continue to see Dr Scumpia every 6 months, it’s worth the copay to see someone this thorough.
About Dr. Simona Scumpia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German
- 1689778946
Education & Certifications
- Carroll Davilla College Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scumpia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scumpia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scumpia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scumpia works at
Dr. Scumpia has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Thyroid Goiter and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scumpia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scumpia speaks German.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Scumpia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scumpia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scumpia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scumpia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.