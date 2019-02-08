Overview

Dr. Simone Fearon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Fearon works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Appleton, WI with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.