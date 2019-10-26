See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Simone Ince, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (12)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Simone Ince, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med, Tucson Az and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Ince works at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, WA with other offices in Denver, CO, Bainbridge Island, WA and Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6672
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices
    2045 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 338-4545
  3. 3
    Virginia Mason Bainbrdge Island
    380 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 842-5632
  4. 4
    West Sound Dermatology
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 203, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 824-5474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2019
    Dr. Ince is a wonderful professional who listens well. She is very thorough and very kind and understanding. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    — Oct 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Simone Ince, MD
    About Dr. Simone Ince, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841327822
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Wa Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med, Tucson Az
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ince has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ince.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

