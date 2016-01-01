Dr. Simone Litsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Simone Litsch, MD
Dr. Simone Litsch, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.
Dr. Litsch works at
Dr. Litsch's Office Locations
Baydream Inc.120 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (925) 202-4176
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Simone Litsch, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
- 1598882599
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Duke University Medical Center
- Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litsch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litsch works at
Dr. Litsch speaks German.
