Dr. Simone Mays, MD
Overview of Dr. Simone Mays, MD
Dr. Simone Mays, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mays' Office Locations
The Breast Center at Brookdale Hospital1 Brookdale Plz Ste 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6036Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Brookdale Faculty Practice9413 Flatlands Ave # 201, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 240-8446Wednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was awesome. Explained my issues in a way I could understand. She was genuinely concerned and caring.
About Dr. Simone Mays, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790197317
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Rutgers University
- General Surgery
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
