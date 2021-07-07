See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Simone Mays, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simone Mays, MD

Dr. Simone Mays, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mays works at OBH Oncology at One Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mays' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Breast Center at Brookdale Hospital
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-6036
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Brookdale Faculty Practice
    9413 Flatlands Ave # 201, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-8446
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia
Breast Abscess
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia
Breast Abscess

Treatment frequency



Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phyllodes Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2021
    She was awesome. Explained my issues in a way I could understand. She was genuinely concerned and caring.
    Carol — Jul 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Simone Mays, MD
    About Dr. Simone Mays, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790197317
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bryn Mawr Hosp
    Residency
    • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simone Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mays has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mays works at OBH Oncology at One Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mays’s profile.

    Dr. Mays has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.