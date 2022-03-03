Overview of Dr. Simrat Kaur, MD

Dr. Simrat Kaur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Kaur works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.