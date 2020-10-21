Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboutalebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD is a Dermatologist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Aboutalebi works at
Locations
Abilene Dermatology & Skin Surgery3190 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 672-5603
Dermatology Associates of Brownwood118 S Park Dr Ste C, Brownwood, TX 76801 Directions (325) 600-4264
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Worst Doctor I’ve ever been to. Didn’t even bother to read my chart before he saw me, knew no history at all. Worst bedside manner. If you need help, you won’t get it from him.
About Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1932391232
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University Of Dallas
- Dermatology
