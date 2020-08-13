See All Plastic Surgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO

Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Joorabchi works at South Florida ENT Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joorabchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida ENT Associates
    500 N Hiatus Rd Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 438-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Bedsores
Broken Nose
Allergic Rhinitis
Bedsores
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Today was my first encounter with Dr. Joorabchi. He listened to me with genuine sincerity, maintained continuous eye contact with me as I spoke, then zeroed in on my issue in just a few seconds. Outstanding! I wish I had found Dr. Joorabchi long ago. On top of this, I like him and told him I think he is COOL!
    Jay R. — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1225296924
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med
    Undergraduate School
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    Facial Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joorabchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joorabchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joorabchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joorabchi works at South Florida ENT Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Joorabchi’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Joorabchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joorabchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joorabchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joorabchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

