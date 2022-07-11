Overview of Dr. Sina Khasani, MD

Dr. Sina Khasani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khasani works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.