Overview of Dr. Sina Matin, MD

Dr. Sina Matin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Matin works at Surgical Group of North Texas in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.