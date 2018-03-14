See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sina Nafisi, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sina Nafisi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Nafisi works at Phoenix Heart Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Heart Center
    1331 N 7th St Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 234-0064
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Phoenix Heart Center
    1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 234-0004
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 14, 2018
    My experience was excellent in every way. The staff was efficient and thorough walking me through every step. Dr Nafisi was kind and thorough and I would recommend him.
    Elizabeth in Mesa, Arizona — Mar 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sina Nafisi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750588745
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
