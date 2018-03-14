Dr. Sina Nafisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nafisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Nafisi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Heart Center1331 N 7th St Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 234-0064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Heart Center1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 234-0004Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Alta Health Network
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
My experience was excellent in every way. The staff was efficient and thorough walking me through every step. Dr Nafisi was kind and thorough and I would recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nafisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nafisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nafisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nafisi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nafisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nafisi speaks Persian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nafisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nafisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nafisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nafisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.