Dr. Sina Ogholikhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sina Ogholikhan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Ogholikhan works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ogholikhan (Dr. O) has treated my daughter for 2 years. He has always been very accessible, follows up in person, and keeps the diagnosis in layman's terms.
About Dr. Sina Ogholikhan, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851684542
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogholikhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogholikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
