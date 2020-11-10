Overview

Dr. Sina Ogholikhan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Ogholikhan works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.