Overview of Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO

Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rajamand works at Advanced Neurosurgery in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.