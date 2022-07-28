Dr. Sina Samie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Samie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sina Samie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Samie works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Center A Medical Partnership23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 891-6795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 891-6795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samie?
I always enjoy visiting this group! Especially Dr Sammie!! He's so easy to talk with. He listens, answers any questions clearly, is matter-of-fact and thorough. Really nice human!!
About Dr. Sina Samie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992191514
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samie works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Samie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.