Dr. Sina Samie, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sina Samie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Samie works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Center A Medical Partnership
    23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 891-6795
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Torrance Memorial Physician Network
    23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 891-6795
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2022
    I always enjoy visiting this group! Especially Dr Sammie!! He's so easy to talk with. He listens, answers any questions clearly, is matter-of-fact and thorough. Really nice human!!
    — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sina Samie, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992191514
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sina Samie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samie works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Samie’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Samie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

