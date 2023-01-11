Dr. Tebi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sina Tebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sina Tebi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newhall, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Tebi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedmd23928 Lyons Ave Ste 204, Newhall, CA 91321 Directions (661) 222-2300
-
2
Benevolence Industries Inc3631 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016 Directions (323) 732-0100
- 3 23938 Lyons Ave # 204, Newhall, CA 91321 Directions (661) 222-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tebi?
I started going to him in May 2022. It's been seven months and my condition improved. He helped me understand my Hormone issues and gave me hope with immediate care and a long-term treatment plan that I felt comfortable with immediately. Dr. Tebi listens well and answered all my questions in a caring manner and is never dismissive of my questioning like many busy doctors can be. Appointment scheduling is always prompt and convenient for me. Staff friendliness varies depending on how busy they get. Wait times are minimal. Appointment wasn't rushed. I trust Dr. Tebi's decisions.
About Dr. Sina Tebi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1437380789
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of California Irvine
- Univ Of Ca
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tebi works at
Dr. Tebi has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tebi speaks Armenian and Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tebi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.