Overview

Dr. Sina Tebi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newhall, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Tebi works at Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders in Newhall, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.