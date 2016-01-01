Overview

Dr. Sinan Kadayifci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Faculty of Medicine of Instanbul University and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kadayifci works at Advantage Care Physicians in North Babylon, NY with other offices in Brightwaters, NY and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.