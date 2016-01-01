Dr. Sinan Kadayifci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadayifci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sinan Kadayifci, MD
Overview
Dr. Sinan Kadayifci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Faculty of Medicine of Instanbul University and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kadayifci works at
Locations
-
1
Emblemhealth Pharmacy300 Bay Shore Rd, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 586-2700
-
2
Madonna Physicians Services PC402 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Directions (631) 894-5600
-
3
Southside Hospital Division of Cardiology280 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadayifci?
About Dr. Sinan Kadayifci, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1730168246
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- The Faculty of Medicine of Instanbul University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadayifci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadayifci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadayifci works at
Dr. Kadayifci has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadayifci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadayifci speaks Spanish and Turkish.
Dr. Kadayifci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadayifci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadayifci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadayifci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.