Overview

Dr. Sindhu Abraham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Abraham works at Matthew Eidem, MD in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.