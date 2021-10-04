Overview of Dr. Sindhu Igala, MD

Dr. Sindhu Igala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Igala works at Southern Endocrinology Associates PA in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.