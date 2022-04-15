Overview of Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD

Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Srivatsal works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.