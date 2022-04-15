Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivatsal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD
Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Srivatsal works at
Dr. Srivatsal's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Movement Disorders12039 NE 128th St Ste Tan, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Neurology100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to me and believes what I tell her about my health experience. Very knowledgeable and patient. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497878490
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington, Movement Disorders
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivatsal has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivatsal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
