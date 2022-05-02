Dr. Bandi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sindhura Bandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sindhura Bandi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Bandi works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Allergy1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6296Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:15am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandi?
Good
About Dr. Sindhura Bandi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891951208
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.