Overview of Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO
Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Bandi's Office Locations
ProMedica Pediatric Clinic2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2192
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
This review is long overdue. Dr. Bandi performed surgery on me late last year in October. I had a large "torsed" fibroid on top of my uterus. As a result of lack of oxygen to the fibroid, a part of it was dying. Dr. Bandi skillfully removed the offending fibroid and also my uterus and ovaries. I am 59 and have two children and we both agreed this was the right thing to do. I was up and running in a remarkably short time and went back to work a month ahead of schedule. Thank you Dr. Bandi!
About Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO
Education & Certifications
- TriHealth Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.