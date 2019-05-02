See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Sing Poon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sing Poon, MD

Dr. Sing Poon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Poon works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery
    1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Facial Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Facial Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dentofacial Anomalies
Limb Salvage Surgery
Microvascular Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2019
    Excellent surgeon and doctor. Adore nurse Rocio, on his staff. Thank you for all you do.
    — May 02, 2019
    Dr. Sing Poon, MD
    About Dr. Sing Poon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629056254
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sing Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poon works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Poon’s profile.

    Dr. Poon has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

