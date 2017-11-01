Overview of Dr. Sing Uy, MD

Dr. Sing Uy, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uy works at Sing D Uy MD Clinic PA in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.