Dr. Sing Uy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sing Uy, MD
Dr. Sing Uy, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Uy works at
Dr. Uy's Office Locations
-
1
Odessa Office2461 E 11th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 334-8845
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- Caprock Healthplans
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Family Health Partners
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Starmark
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Uy?
I love just love Dr Uy! His wife is just so precious, his front staff makes getting appointments easy they are very accommodating. HIs Hispanic nurse I believe her name is Jennifer is just so awesome she makes you feel comfortable and lets my children know everything she's gonna do and comforts them his other nurse is nice a bit dry natured they are all an awesome group of people. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Sing Uy, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Baquio Gen Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uy works at
Dr. Uy speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Uy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.