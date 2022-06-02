Dr. Sinhye Lee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sinhye Lee, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sinhye Lee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Inner Harbor Dental Associates2 N Charles St Ste 130, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 498-4715Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is clearly an expert in her field, and is a dentist who I would highly recommend,.
About Dr. Sinhye Lee, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1629624028
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.