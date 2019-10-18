Dr. Siniva Kaneen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaneen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siniva Kaneen, MD
Overview of Dr. Siniva Kaneen, MD
Dr. Siniva Kaneen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Kaneen works at
Dr. Kaneen's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Health Group Inc.8501 Brimhall Rd Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 410-2942
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaneen?
To find an office that has Christian music playing is far & few between now days. That may mean nothing to some but to those who know God is our healer, ITS EVERYTHING ??
About Dr. Siniva Kaneen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275561060
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaneen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaneen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaneen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaneen works at
Dr. Kaneen has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaneen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaneen speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaneen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaneen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.