Dr. Kuhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD
Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Kuhar works at
Dr. Kuhar's Office Locations
Albany Ent. & Allergy Services PC400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 205, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 701-2070
Everett Road Asc LLC123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 701-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuhar is an outstanding doctor. She has a great bedside manner, is very thorough and she listens and cares. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881691053
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.