Dr. Siobhan Proksell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proksell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siobhan Proksell, MD
Overview
Dr. Siobhan Proksell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Proksell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-8666
-
2
Uhealth International Executive Health Care8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1141
-
3
University of Miami1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave Fl 1, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proksell?
About Dr. Siobhan Proksell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184990079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proksell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proksell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proksell works at
Dr. Proksell has seen patients for Crohn's Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proksell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Proksell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proksell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proksell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proksell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.