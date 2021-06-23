Dr. Chrea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siphath Chrea, MD
Dr. Siphath Chrea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Chrea Siphath MD Office3215 Columbia Pike Ste 103, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 486-0716
Dr. Chrea is an excellent doctor, but his receptionist is the most unrespectful person. She doesn't know how to address a patient. I called to make an appointment for my husband and she gave me the time, but my husband was in the office early waiting to be call and she didn't let him in. I called and talked to her regarding this and she said that she called me to make sure I keep the appointment ( which is false because I didn't receive any call), and she put someone else to see the doctor before my husband. I told her that if I didn't call to cancel or re-schedule the appointment is because he'll be there. She has too much attitude with patients and is not the correct person to run that office.
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1851400469
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
