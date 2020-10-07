Dr. Laddha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipra Laddha, MD
Overview of Dr. Sipra Laddha, MD
Dr. Sipra Laddha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Laddha's Office Locations
1
Connections Counseling & Development Center LLC2801 Buford Hwy NE Ste T60, Brookhaven, GA 30329 Directions (470) 223-5512
2
Thriving Lane200 2nd Ave S Pmb 356, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (347) 830-7720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was comforted on a really bad day and she was so understanding and knowledgeable of my situation.
About Dr. Sipra Laddha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1235420571
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laddha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Laddha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laddha.
