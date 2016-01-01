Dr. Siqing Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siqing Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Siqing Li, MD
Dr. Siqing Li, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Hubei Med College Aka Hupeh Med College.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Siqing Li MD650 W Duarte Rd Ste 206, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 462-9318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Siqing Li, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1942243910
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Hubei Med College Aka Hupeh Med College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
