Dr. Siraj Sayeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siraj Sayeed, MD
Dr. Siraj Sayeed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sayeed works at
Dr. Sayeed's Office Locations
South Texas Bone and Joint Institute5510 Presidio Pkwy Ste 2401, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 696-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Texas Bone and Joint Institute3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 315, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 696-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Referred by the VA. His staff was very professional and did a great job taking care of me. Dr. Sayeed talked me through the entire rotor cuff and torn bicep muscle procedures, pre/post surgery, therapy requirements and lastly release from his care. I was scheduled at Methodist hospital and had zero problems with their staff. Paperwork and directions was point on. I was back at work a whole month ahead of schedule. Conveniently works out of two offices.
About Dr. Siraj Sayeed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Mayo Clinic College Of Med
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayeed has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayeed speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.
