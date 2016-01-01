Overview of Dr. Sirajuddin Ismail, MD

Dr. Sirajuddin Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MGM Med Coll, Indore U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Ismail works at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates in Thomasville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.