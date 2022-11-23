Dr. Sireen Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sireen Gopal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Montefiore Wakefield Campus.
Trans Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Pllc2008 Eastchester Rd Ste A, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 794-0600
New York Medicine Doctors800 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 991-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Informative and thorough consultation that gave me a much more optimistic view of my condition. Extremely satisfied with this and previous appointments and procedures performed by Dr. Gopal.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1720183551
- Montefiore Mc-A Einstein Coll Med
- Jacobi-Weiler Hosp-A Einstein Coll Med
- Medical College Baroda
Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.