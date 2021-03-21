Overview

Dr. Sireesha Dasari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dasari works at DORAI T RAJAN & ASSOCIATES in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Vienna, WV and Racine, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.