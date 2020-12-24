See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Sireesha Gogineni, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sireesha Gogineni, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Gogineni works at Austin Sleep and Wellness Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Sleep and Wellness Clinic
    5920 W William Cannon Dr Ste 110, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 829-1137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deficiency of Pulmonary Surfactant Protein B Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Altitude Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Anthrax Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia With Intact Ventricular Septum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia With Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Branches Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Cystic Lymphangiectasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hemangiomatosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoplasia Familial Primary Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Mucormycosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Veins Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Zygomycosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Unilateral Absence of Pulmonary Artery Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 24, 2020
    I was very pleased with Dr Gogineni. She was very knowledgeable about an unusual condition and made numerous suggestions that other specialists did not.
    — Dec 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sireesha Gogineni, MD
    About Dr. Sireesha Gogineni, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801974423
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sireesha Gogineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gogineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gogineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gogineni works at Austin Sleep and Wellness Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gogineni’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gogineni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gogineni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gogineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gogineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

