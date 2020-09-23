Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD
Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Sireesha Kolli, MD, MPH216 Maple Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 655-4568
Both of my sons go to Dr. Kolli and she has been really amazing with them. They are at difficult age and I am so glad I found someone they feel comfortable talking to. I like that Dr Kolli doesn't just go to a medication to fix a problem but instead really tries to understand all the nuances associated with a situation and offer real solutions that doesn't always involve a medication increase.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Kolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolli.
