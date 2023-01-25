Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knutsen-Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD is a Dermatologist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Knutsen-Larson works at
Locations
The Heart Doctors4150 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Siri is so kind and accommodating, she will do everything she can, to make her patients happy. She is professional and thorough in her treatments. I recommend Dr Siri to everyone!
About Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knutsen-Larson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knutsen-Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knutsen-Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knutsen-Larson works at
Dr. Knutsen-Larson has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knutsen-Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Knutsen-Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knutsen-Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knutsen-Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knutsen-Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.