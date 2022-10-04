See All Hematologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Sirisha Jain, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sirisha Jain, MD

Dr. Sirisha Jain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Jain works at Franciscan Hematology & Oncology Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Pancytopenia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Harrison HealthPartners Hematology & Oncology Poulsbo
    19500 10th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Pancytopenia
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Pancytopenia
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia
Pancytopenia
Bleeding Disorders
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Neutropenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Gallbladder Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Laryngeal Cancer
Lip Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Wise and Caring Great follow through
    Christine — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sirisha Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1437343035
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sirisha Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Anemia, Pancytopenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

