Overview

Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Banerjee works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.