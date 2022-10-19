Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Community Physician Network, Internal Medicine Care8101 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5390Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first time visiting with Dr. Banerjee was very nice. I was trying to find a decent doctor to go to without the attitudes, lack of knowledge, and doctors sending you to one specialist after another. I finally found this with Dr. Banerjee with his great personality, knowledge and actually taking the time to listen and help. His staff is wonderful as well.
About Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Calcutta National Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
