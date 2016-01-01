Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO
Overview of Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO
Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Sibia's Office Locations
Florida Eye and Plastic Surgery Associates- Lakeworth6894 Lake Worth Rd Ste 105, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 439-2600Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sibia Eye Institute11195 S Jog Rd Ste 2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-0075Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beraja Med Inst
- POH Regional Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
