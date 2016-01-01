Overview of Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO

Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Sibia works at Florida Eye and Plastic Surgery Associates- Lakeworth in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.