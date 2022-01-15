Dr. Saravanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirumugai Saravanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sirumugai Saravanan, MD
Dr. Sirumugai Saravanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Saravanan's Office Locations
Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St # A, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (675) 838-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He was very thorough and explained everything very well. He made sure all my concerns were addressed.
About Dr. Sirumugai Saravanan, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871792770
Education & Certifications
- Detroit MC
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saravanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saravanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saravanan works at
Dr. Saravanan has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saravanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saravanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saravanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saravanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saravanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.