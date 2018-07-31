See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Sisi Jewell-Hester, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sisi Jewell-Hester, MD

Dr. Sisi Jewell-Hester, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Jewell-Hester works at Tryon Medical Partners in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jewell-Hester's Office Locations

    Tryon Medical Partners
    9615 Kincey Ave Ste 210, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 489-3113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 31, 2018
    The last several years I travel from Kannapolis to Huntersville to hsve Dr Hester-Clark as my endocrinologist. She is professional, personable and very knowledgable about my diabetis. She always listens and speaks to me in terms I can understand. She also is aware as a retiree I need insulin I can afford while still being correct for my condition. I look forward to her being my Dr for years to come.
    Carla Meert in Kannapolis, NC — Jul 31, 2018
    About Dr. Sisi Jewell-Hester, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235396896
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sisi Jewell-Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell-Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jewell-Hester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jewell-Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jewell-Hester works at Tryon Medical Partners in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jewell-Hester’s profile.

    Dr. Jewell-Hester has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jewell-Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell-Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell-Hester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell-Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell-Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

