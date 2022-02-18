Dr. Sisir Botta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sisir Botta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sisir Botta, MD
Dr. Sisir Botta, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Botta works at
Dr. Botta's Office Locations
Children's Urology Group4712 N Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 874-7500
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 874-7500
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital501 6th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (813) 874-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Botta. He performed a surgery on my newborn baby. He was kind and caring. Dr. Botta explain everything very clearly. We had follow up appointment as well and everything was perfectly explained.
About Dr. Sisir Botta, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942462619
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botta works at
Dr. Botta has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Botta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botta.
