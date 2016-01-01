Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue' and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Cossio works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Center of Excellence - Allergy & Endocrinology Office7605 N State Road 7, Parkland, FL 33073 Directions (954) 757-0965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sissi Cossio MD PA8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 757-0955
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477764207
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue'
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Cossio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cossio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cossio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cossio has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Precocious Puberty and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cossio speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossio.
