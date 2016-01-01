See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Parkland, FL
Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue' and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Cossio works at Pediatric Associates in Parkland, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Precocious Puberty and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Endocrinology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD
Dr. Manuela Almaguer, MD
4.7 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Center of Excellence - Allergy & Endocrinology Office
    7605 N State Road 7, Parkland, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 757-0965
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sissi Cossio MD PA
    8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 757-0955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypoglycemia
Precocious Puberty
Diabetes Type 1
Hypoglycemia
Precocious Puberty
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperpituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyperprolactinemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypocortisolism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insulinoma Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Prader-Willi Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Total Health Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cossio?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cossio to family and friends

    Dr. Cossio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cossio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD.

    About Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477764207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue'
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cossio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cossio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cossio has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Precocious Puberty and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cossio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cossio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.