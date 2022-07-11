Dr. Sita Canady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sita Canady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sita Canady, MD
Dr. Sita Canady, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Canady works at
Dr. Canady's Office Locations
Fall Hill Pediatrics1123 Heatherstone Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 899-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canady?
My son has had a medical issue for several years. We switched to Dr Canady recently. She has NOT blown off my son’s issue but instead has consulted with a very specialized doc and referred us. She cares about her patients and is not in a hurry to move you along. Dr Canady has made all the difference for us.
About Dr. Sita Canady, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407948953
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Canady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.